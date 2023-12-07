Dubuque Mayor returns from international climate conference in Dubai

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh made the more than 7,000-mile trip to COP28 in the United Arab Emirates to see how Dubuque could step up regarding climate concerns.

COP28 is an annual conference hosted by the United Nations in the city of Dubai and is one of the biggest international climate meetings in the world. The event featured presentations from King Charles the third and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cavanagh wants Dubuque to create the regional standard for sustainability.

“I would hope we can start to move towards is being a bold leader in that space,” Cavanagh said. “We can show other cities in Iowa and in the Midwest how this is done.”

Cavanagh attended an inaugural conference with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, the group attended an inaugural conference on how local governments can help.

“Where the rubber really meets the road is right in the local level,” Cavanagh said. “We have to be having active discussions with people at all levels of government and all the time. "

Among other things, world leaders discussed the potential for an international cut on fossil fuel burnings. According to the United Nations, fossil fuels make up 75 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

