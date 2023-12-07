Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Dubuque Mayor returns from international climate conference in Dubai

The Mayor of Dubuque just returned from a trip across the world to discuss ways to combat climate change.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh made the more than 7,000-mile trip to COP28 in the United Arab Emirates to see how Dubuque could step up regarding climate concerns.

COP28 is an annual conference hosted by the United Nations in the city of Dubai and is one of the biggest international climate meetings in the world. The event featured presentations from King Charles the third and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cavanagh wants Dubuque to create the regional standard for sustainability.

“I would hope we can start to move towards is being a bold leader in that space,” Cavanagh said. “We can show other cities in Iowa and in the Midwest how this is done.”

Cavanagh attended an inaugural conference with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, the group attended an inaugural conference on how local governments can help.

“Where the rubber really meets the road is right in the local level,” Cavanagh said. “We have to be having active discussions with people at all levels of government and all the time. "

Among other things, world leaders discussed the potential for an international cut on fossil fuel burnings. According to the United Nations, fossil fuels make up 75 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th Street NE for a...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Motorcyclist injured after crash near Ellis Blvd

Latest News

The Mayor of Dubuque just returned from a trip across the world to discuss ways to combat...
Dubuque Mayor returns from international climate conference in Dubai
Thursday marks 82 years since Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor.
Thursday marks 82 years since attack on Pearl Harbor
The Iowa caucuses are less than six weeks away.
Four Republicans take part in last GOP debate before Iowa Caucuses
Clark surpasses 3,000 points, No. 4 Iowa takes down Iowa State 67-58
Clark surpasses 3,000 points, No. 4 Iowa takes down Iowa State 67-58