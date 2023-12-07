Controversial Satanic altar on display in Iowa State Capitol building

Show You Care
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - If you are visiting the Iowa Capitol building over the next couple of weeks, you might come across a holiday display that will surely grab your attention.

The display is from the Satanic Temple. It features a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin.

Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, says it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

“We’re going to really relish the opportunity to be represented in a public forum,” Greaves said. “We don’t have a church on every street corner.”

But one visitor says the display is shocking and evil.

“I hope that people realize spiritual warfare is real,” Shellie Flockhart, a Christian who was visiting the building, said. “That there are evil satanic forces that are trying to infiltrate our state.”

The Satanic Temple says the display will be up for the next two weeks.

