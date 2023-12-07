Show You Care
CNN to host Republican presidential debate in Iowa

By CNN
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - CNN announced plans for a republican presidential debate in Iowa.

It will be at Drake University in Des Moines on January 10. That’s just five days before the Iowa Caucuses on January 15.

To qualify, candidates will need to have at least 10 percent support in three separate national polls, or Iowa polls of Republicans.

The qualifying window will close on Jan. 2.

The announcement comes one day after Republicans debated in Alabama.

