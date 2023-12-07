City of Dubuque explores feasibility of “quiet zones” for trains

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A feasibility study is shedding light on what safety improvements may be needed at some railroad crossings in Dubuque to help the city secure federal quiet zones.

Those “quiet zones” are where trains are not required to routinely blow their horns to signal in advance of a road crossing, making them less disruptive to neighborhoods. Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study hired Anderson Bogert Engineers & Surveyors to conduct the quiet zone feasibility study.

Due to a merger between two rail companies earlier this year, Dubuque is expected to see an average of 18 trains per day by 2027, which is one reason the city is exploring these quiet zones.

Quiet zones require safety improvements “above and beyond” what a typical crossing might have. One stretch of rail being considered in the study includes crossings between East Fifth Street and East 16th Street, among others.

Anderson Bogert estimates the improvements needed to secure quiet zone designations would range from about $2.2 million to $3.5 million dollars.

No decisions have been made yet. The next step includes getting input from people living near the railroad crossings.

