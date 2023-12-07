Cedar Rapids motorcyclist in critical condition after Wednesday’s crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 6th, at approximately 1:36 pm, officials with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of 6th St and 9th Ave SW for not having a license plate.

Officials say the motorcyclist did not stop and instead accelerated from police after their emergency lights were activated. A chase ensued, with the motorcyclist running a red light at 1st Ave SW and continuing to travel north on Ellis Blvd at excessive speeds.

Officials say the motorcycle collided with a bus near the Ellis Blvd and O Ave NW intersection. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time and suffered serious injuries as a result. He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids before being flown to Univ. of Iowa Hospitals in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation.

