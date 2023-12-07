Cedar Rapids, Iowa City leaders share top concerns with state lawmakers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are letting elected officials in Des Moines know what they want to see happen when the state’s new General Assembly starts in January.

“This is essential for the legislative process,” said Iowa Rep. Sami Scheetz (D-District 78).

Lawmakers head back to the State Capitol in Des Moines in a few weeks, and Scheetz said what they focus on all depends on what they hear from their constituents.

Wednesday night, the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and Greater Iowa City, Inc. got to share a list of priorities with legislators.

Barbra Solberg with the Economic Alliance said the priorities fell into six categories, but they could basically be summed up with one word: growth.

“We want to grow our workforce. We want to grow our population. We want to grow the economy in our region,” said Solberg.

Other places where leaders wanted to see action: the lack of childcare and the shortage of affordable housing.

“We need to increase our housing stock from top to bottom,” said Solberg.

The list of policies city leaders want to see includes a lot more than just these issues, and legislators like Scheetz are listening.

“It’s really essential for us to come here to hear the talking points, and hear what they think needs to happen at the Statehouse to make things better for our community,” said Scheetz.

