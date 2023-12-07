Cedar Rapids-area mayors compete for Mayor’s Kettle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids area mayors were ringing bells as part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign around lunchtime Thursday. It’s part of the annual Mayor’s Challenge Day.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell volunteered at the red kettle at the 16th Avenue Southwest Fareway in Cedar Rapids.

Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly rang bells at the Marion Fareway on 10th Avenue, and Hiawatha Mayor Bill Bennett volunteered at the Miller Road Fareway in Hiawatha.

The mayor who collected the most money earned the “Mayor’s Kettle” for the year.

People can always donate money online by visiting the Salvation Army website. The Salvation Army of Linn County has a campaign goal of $850,000.

