After a true offseason, fully-healed Josh Dix is improved in sophomore campaign

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the top high school prospects in the nation, Josh Dix was committed to the school he grew up rooting for, Iowa, but his plans had to go on hold his senior year.

Dix broke his tibia and fibula during his final season at Lincoln high school in Council Bluffs. One of his first phone calls came from Fran McCaffery.

“He called me right after it happened while I was in the hospital saying it would be all right, ‘you’re gonna get back from this, just keep working, and listen to people in your circle’” Dix said. “It meant a lot. Once it happened that’s the first thing I thought of was my future.”

Right after high school, Dix was on campus. Though he couldn’t practice with the team.

“All summer I was in here, I was working with the training staff, but I wasn’t really on the court at all with the team,” Dix said. “So I wasn’t able to build that chemistry that everyone else.”

But after that time spent focused on recovering and a slower start to his freshman season last year, he’s already seeing improvement in year two.

It’s only been 8 games, but he’s doubled his scoring and rebounding average.

With his leg full healed, Dix had a more traditional offseason.

“I mean it’s amazing. (The leg) feels healthy. It feels good not having to just worry about that,” Dix said.

Dix says he wants to round out his game in his sophomore year.

“I want to take on more of an expanded role. I can create my own shot.”

Dix will be a likely be a key factor in the Cy-Hawk matchup in Hilton Coliseum on Thursday.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. central.

