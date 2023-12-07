Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

6-year-old girl abandoned at hospital, officials searching for her family

Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was...
Officials are looking for more information about this girl and her family. They say she was left at a hospital in Texas.(X/@TexasDFPS)
By Amanda Alvarado and TMX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - Authorities are looking for the family of a girl who was abandoned at a hospital in Dallas on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services posted a photo of the girl on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, with the hope of locating her family.

The girl told authorities that her name is Alejandra. They believe she is 6 years old.

She was dropped off in the emergency room at Baylor Medical Center.

The state’s Baby Moses law does allow parents to legally leave some children at designated safe places, but it only applies to unharmed babies up to 60 days old. Abandoning an older child is a crime that could result in jail time.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the girl or her family’s identity to contact Maria Villegas with the Texas DFPS at 214-901-4649.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th Street NE for a...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Motorcyclist injured after crash near Ellis Blvd

Latest News

At 103 years old, Ira “Ike” Schab is one of the last survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl...
103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, one of the few left, reflects on 82nd anniversary
November's higher than normal temperatures have made it difficult for businesses reliant on...
Warmer temperatures impacting Sundown Mountain Ski Resort in Dubuque
New data shows people's favorite Christmas movies by state.
Favorite Christmas movies in Iowa
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, wears a U.S. Navy cap as he sits at the kitchen...
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack