Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

West Liberty officer awarded for saving victim of accidental gunshot wound

Top Stories: December 6, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A West Liberty police officer is being recognized for his effort to save the life of someone who suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound in January this year.

In a post on Facebook, the police department shared images of West Liberty police officer Derek Holmes receiving the Life Saving Award on Tuesday.

“Officer Derek Holmes’ quick response and ability to provide immediate medical aid to control bleeding helped to sustain life,” the department wrote in the post. “Officer Derek Holmes went above and beyond his expected duties and served the victim and the family during this emergency event.”

"On January 29, 2023, at 1306 hours, Officer Derek Holmes was dispatched to a 911 call to assist with a victim of an...

Posted by West Liberty Iowa Police Department on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Officer Holmes is also credited with developing a relationship with the victim and the victim’s family even after the incident, by helping them to recover physically and mentally after the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people injured in Cedar Rapids apartment fire
One dead, three injured following fire at Cedar Rapids apartment
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
2 Quad Cities 18-year-olds among the people killed in Cedar Rapids crash
Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
FILE - Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker walks on the field before an NCAA college...
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker wins Broyles Award as college football’s top assistant coach

Latest News

Top Stories: December 6, 2023
Top Stories: December 6, 2023
Nile McLaughlin is rewriting Wartburg records, setting new program bests in passing touchdowns...
Wartburg’s Nile McLaughlin’s leadership is guiding the Knights into the NCAA semifinals
FILE - The site of a music festival near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, on...
Netanyahu alleges global indifference to what rights group calls ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas
Investigators are still trying to determine the scope of the assaults.
Biden calls reports of sexual assaults committed by Hamas in Oct. 7 attack appalling