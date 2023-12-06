West Liberty officer awarded for saving victim of accidental gunshot wound

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A West Liberty police officer is being recognized for his effort to save the life of someone who suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound in January this year.

In a post on Facebook, the police department shared images of West Liberty police officer Derek Holmes receiving the Life Saving Award on Tuesday.

“Officer Derek Holmes’ quick response and ability to provide immediate medical aid to control bleeding helped to sustain life,” the department wrote in the post. “Officer Derek Holmes went above and beyond his expected duties and served the victim and the family during this emergency event.”

"On January 29, 2023, at 1306 hours, Officer Derek Holmes was dispatched to a 911 call to assist with a victim of an... Posted by West Liberty Iowa Police Department on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Officer Holmes is also credited with developing a relationship with the victim and the victim’s family even after the incident, by helping them to recover physically and mentally after the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.