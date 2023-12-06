Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Weekend rain and snow are possible, here’s what we know now

Weekend rain and snow are possible, here's what we know now.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a potential for rain, snow, and sleet in Iowa for Friday night and the upcoming weekend.

The exact track of the storm is still uncertain and there will be updates to the forecast. For now, a low-pressure system is forecasted to travel across the Midwest, with precipitation potentially entering the area from the south Friday evening and moving north,  eventually encompassing the entire area Friday night. Rain showers could transition to snow on Saturday morning as the low-pressure system moves northeast. When the rain transitions to snow, sleet also can’t be ruled out.

It is too soon for details on snowfall accumulation. However, with wintry precipitation in the forecast, slick spots could develop along roadways. Therefore, safe driving methods such as driving slowly and keeping plenty of space between you and the car in front of you will be important.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system and updates to the forecast will be provided. Be sure to download the KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Weather App and check KCRG.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people injured in Cedar Rapids apartment fire
One dead, three injured following fire at Cedar Rapids apartment
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
2 Quad Cities 18-year-olds among the people killed in Cedar Rapids crash
Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
FILE - Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker walks on the field before an NCAA college...
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker wins Broyles Award as college football’s top assistant coach

Latest News

One killed in Clarksville home fire
Person killed in Clarksville home fire
Weekend rain and snow are possible, here's what we know now.
Weekend rain and snow are possible, here's what we know now
A 23-year-old from Waterloo will spend 13 years in federal prison after distributing a fake...
Waterloo man sentenced for distributing counterfeit fentanyl pill that caused 19-year-old’s death
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Motorcyclist injured after crash near Ellis Blvd