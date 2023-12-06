Weekend rain and snow are possible, here's what we know now.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a potential for rain, snow, and sleet in Iowa for Friday night and the upcoming weekend.

The exact track of the storm is still uncertain and there will be updates to the forecast. For now, a low-pressure system is forecasted to travel across the Midwest, with precipitation potentially entering the area from the south Friday evening and moving north, eventually encompassing the entire area Friday night. Rain showers could transition to snow on Saturday morning as the low-pressure system moves northeast. When the rain transitions to snow, sleet also can’t be ruled out.

It is too soon for details on snowfall accumulation. However, with wintry precipitation in the forecast, slick spots could develop along roadways. Therefore, safe driving methods such as driving slowly and keeping plenty of space between you and the car in front of you will be important.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system and updates to the forecast will be provided. Be sure to download the KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Weather App and check KCRG.com for the latest information.

