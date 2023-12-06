Waterloo man sentenced for distributing counterfeit fentanyl pill that caused 19-year-old’s death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old from Waterloo will spend 13 years in federal prison after distributing a fake Percocet pill that contained fentanyl to an individual.

Evidence at the hearing showed that in July 2020 Tarron Lechtenberg regularly sold marijuana, THC wax, and purported Xanax and Percocet pills. However, officials say the pill contained fentanyl and not oxycodone. On July 29th, 2023, at approximately 12:00 am, Lectenberg gave half of one of the Percocet pills to a 19-year-old who used it at his house.

Shortly afterward, the 19-year-old victim began overdosing in a friend’s vehicle, who then drove the 19-year-old back to Lectenberg’s home. Lectenberg and the group placed the victim in a chair in the backyard where he remained unconscious while having snoring respirations.

By 4:45 am, Lechtenberg noticed that the 19-year-old “didn’t look good” and placed him in Lechtenberg’s vehicle to seek medical attention. Lechtenberg found a Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle on the roadway and waved him down. Efforts by both the deputy and other first responders to revive the victim were unsuccessful. The victim’s death was determined to be from acute fentanyl intoxication.

Lechtenberg was sentenced to 156 months’ imprisonment. He was ordered to pay $8,182.45 in restitution to the victim’s family. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.