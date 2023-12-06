Wartburg’s Nile McLaughlin’s leadership is guiding the Knights into the NCAA semifinals

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nile McLaughlin is rewriting Wartburg records, setting new program bests in passing touchdowns with 36 and passing yards with over 3,200.

“When Nile is back there I have all the confidence in the world,” said running back Hunter Clasen. “When you have Nile at quarterback and the receivers that we have, all they need to do is just catch the ball. Nile is going to put it in a great spot.”

A perfect example: A crucial 4th and 4 in the Knights’ eventual game-winning drive against UW-Whitewater in the NCAA quarterfinals. McLaughlin found Carter Henry for 28 yards.

“We were in a hole there and had to fight,” McLaughlin said. “Just continuing to encourage, to say ‘we are good. Keep going.’”

Nile comes across as rather low key and he says he tries not show too much emotion on the field.

“I always think you don’t want to show emotion. Obviously there are highs and lows, but showing emotions exposes things that other teams may try to take advantage of,” McLaughlin said. “Just being a quarterback and leader, you just got to have a cool, calm, collected approach to it.”

McLaughlin is 26-1 as a starting quarterback. His only loss game in last season’s NCAA semifinals.

“He has been a great leader,” said Wartburg coach Chris Winter. “He doesn’t have to say too much. The guys know what he is about. He shows up every day ready to go.”

He’ll be ready to go when Wartburg hosts No. 1 North Central in the NCAA D-III semifinals on Saturday.

