Warmer weather ends the week, impactful wintry weather is possible this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a partly cloudy night in the 20s, warmer weather is set to move in.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Sunshine and southerly winds bring highs in the 40s for Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure builds in the upper atmosphere for the remainder of the work week giving us unseasonably warm highs in the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Highs Thursday (KCRG)

Next up is a winter storm system that will bring rain and snow.

Weekend Storm (KCRG)

This system could impact Iowa from Friday night through the weekend. Make sure you stay up to date with the latest First Alert forecast as the storm gets closer. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.