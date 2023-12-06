Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Warmer weather ends the week, impactful wintry weather is possible this weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a partly cloudy night in the 20s, warmer weather is set to move in.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Sunshine and southerly winds bring highs in the 40s for Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure builds in the upper atmosphere for the remainder of the work week giving us unseasonably warm highs in the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Highs Thursday
Highs Thursday(KCRG)

Next up is a winter storm system that will bring rain and snow.

Weekend Storm
Weekend Storm(KCRG)

This system could impact Iowa from Friday night through the weekend. Make sure you stay up to date with the latest First Alert forecast as the storm gets closer. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
Actor Jason Sudeikis and WNBA player Sue Bird showed up to watch the game.
Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, visits Caitlin Clark, Iowa women’s basketball team
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
2 Quad Cities 18-year-olds among the people killed in Cedar Rapids crash
Billie Mosier, 23, of Ida Grove, has been charged with one count of child endangerment...
Iowa woman charged in death of 3-year-old son
(Photos by: Last Hope Animal Rescue)
Nearly 100 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, Evening, December 5th
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Highs today will be in the 30s & 40s
Quiet today, warm to end the week, and a chance for snow this weekend
Look for another gray, cloudy day ahead with seasonal temperatures.
First Alert Forecast