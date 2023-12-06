Warmer air pushing in, still watching weekend storm system trends

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will be well above normal to wrap up the work and school week, though the weekend looks to start off a little wet.

The thick and gloomy low clouds of the past few days have moved on, with partly to mostly clear skies overnight that allowed temperatures to fall into the upper 10s to low 20s. Expect a chilly start to the day, but a southerly or southwesterly wind during the day should allow temperatures to bounce back to the upper 30s to mid 40s. Those winds will be a bit gusty at times, with gusts reaching 20 to 30 mph between about Noon and 6:00 p.m. This will hold wind chills back in the 30s during the afternoon.

Mid to high-level clouds will be present throughout much of today, but partly to mostly clear skies return again tonight. Despite the clearing, warm air will continue to move into the region on southerly winds and should keep lows in the low 30s. This warmer start should be a launchpad toward notably warmer readings by Thursday and Friday, with highs each day in the low to mid 50s around the TV9 viewing area. Sunshine will be common on Thursday, with clouds increasing on Friday.

The increase in clouds precedes the arrival of a storm system for the start of the weekend. Recent trends with this system have moved toward somewhat lighter precipitation potential, with a somewhat faster progression of the system in general. Expect the potential for rain to move in on Friday evening and night, with an area of low pressure tracking over far eastern Iowa or western Illinois. As this low continues to move to the northeast into the Great Lakes and Canada, enough cold air could wrap in on the back side of it to allow precipitation to mix with or turn over to snow across parts of the area. Due to the faster trend seen in recent data, any rain/snow will be ending by Saturday evening, likely leaving the remainder of the weekend dry.

This system still holds the potential to produce wintry impacts across the viewing area on Saturday, though with lighter wintry precipitation amounts those would generally be lesser. With the storm still a few days away, things could still shift and change between now and when it actually develops and arrives. Stay with us for additional forecast updates over the next couple of days as more data comes in and we refine the details a bit more.

A storm system could bring some wintry impacts to the area this weekend. (KCRG)

Windy conditions will likely accompany this storm system on Saturday, potentially lingering into Sunday as it moves away. Quiet weather will stick around behind it, though, with the rest of the 9-day forecast looking dry for now. Temperatures also come back down to Earth after the weekend system, with readings generally closer to seasonal normals. Expect lows in the 10s and 20s, with highs in the 30s.

