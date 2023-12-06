Three people taken to the hospital after Iowa County crash
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Iowa County on Tuesday.
It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, at M Avenue and 190th Street, five miles south of Marengo.
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said
The driver of a Ford sedan was heading southbound on M Avenue when he turned east onto 190th Street into the path of an oncoming car.
That car was heading northbound on M Avenue.
The driver of the Ford sedan was airlifted to the hospital. The driver of the other car, and a passenger in that vehicle, were taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
The crash remains under investigation.
