Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Three people taken to the hospital after Iowa County crash

Top Stories: December 6, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Iowa County on Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, at M Avenue and 190th Street, five miles south of Marengo.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said

The driver of a Ford sedan was heading southbound on M Avenue when he turned east onto 190th Street into the path of an oncoming car.

That car was heading northbound on M Avenue.

The driver of the Ford sedan was airlifted to the hospital. The driver of the other car, and a passenger in that vehicle, were taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people injured in Cedar Rapids apartment fire
One dead, three injured following fire at Cedar Rapids apartment
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
2 Quad Cities 18-year-olds among the people killed in Cedar Rapids crash
Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
FILE - Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker walks on the field before an NCAA college...
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker wins Broyles Award as college football’s top assistant coach

Latest News

At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th Street NE for a...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire
Iowa native Jonathan Dusing talks to us about his company Snow in Seconds and their upcoming...
Everyday Iowa- Jonathan Dusing talks Snow in Seconds and upcoming Shark Tank appearance
At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th Street NE for a...
One dead, three injured following fire at Cedar Rapids apartment
Marion Police Officer Tom Daubs joins us to talk about how people can prevent porch pirates...
Marion police give advice on preventing porch pirates during the holidays