Three people taken to the hospital after Iowa County crash

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Iowa County on Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, at M Avenue and 190th Street, five miles south of Marengo.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said

The driver of a Ford sedan was heading southbound on M Avenue when he turned east onto 190th Street into the path of an oncoming car.

That car was heading northbound on M Avenue.

The driver of the Ford sedan was airlifted to the hospital. The driver of the other car, and a passenger in that vehicle, were taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

