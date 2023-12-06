Show You Care
‘There’s been a lot of misconceptions’ - Looking into new ‘NameDrop’ feature on iPhone update

By Emily Schrad
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new feature on the newest iPhone update has some people worried about safety and privacy. The new feature is called ‘NameDrop.’ It allows you to easily share contact information with another iPhone user.

And while it’s marketed as a convenience feature, not everyone is eager to use it.

Name Drop is just one of the newest features in the iOS 17 update. When two iPhones are directly next to each other, the users can swap contact information.

Iowa City resident Violet Nielsen said while she hasn’t updated her phone yet, she’s hesitant about Name Drop.

”I feel like as a safety feature, it might not be the greatest. Like if some random person grabs your phone, that could be like a big risk,” said Nielsen.

Despite Nielsen’s hesitations toward the feature, Brandon Potter, Chief Technology Officer at ProCircular, a cyber security company in Coralville said there’s been a lot of misunderstanding from users.

”I think there’s been a lot of misconceptions and reports out there that somebody might be able to just walk by or if they’re in the same room as you or the building as you take all of your contact information. By design, the way it’s built, how it functions, that’s not, That’s not true,” said Potter.

Potter added if you’re worried you can always go to the Apple website to make yourself familiar with any new updates.

”Understanding how it functions will probably reduce the ‘oh, my gosh’, moment of everybody’s going to take all of my contacts. And this is a scary thing,” he said.

But for now, Nielsen said when she updates her phone, she’ll disable the function.

”Probably, I like to be a bit more private with my socials,” said Nielsen.

