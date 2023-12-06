Show You Care
Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year

FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point,” Time said in its lengthy writeup about Swift, who has busy this year on her record-breaking Eras Tour around the globe.

Her tour has been so popular, it helped boost local economies and spawned a movie that’s generated a lot of excitement among her fans, called Swifties.

She’s also made headlines by dating a football player, Travis Kelce, and increasing TV viewership of Kansas City Chiefs games.

