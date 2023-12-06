Six cars involved in Grant County crash

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - At 7:58 am Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a crash on Highway 151 at Kieler.

Investigators say a 2009 Chevy Impala was traveling southbound when their car began weaving significantly in the far right lane. The driver then merged into the left lane in order to pass a 2014 Ford Explorer, but swerved into Ford, causing it to go off of the shoulder of the road and over the embankment. The Ford then entered a parking lot and struck four parked cars before coming to a rest. The Chevy Impala also left the roadway, entering the median before coming to a rest.

Witnesses to the crash told investigators the car was weaving for several miles leading up to the incident. The driver of the Impala stated that she had been up late the previous evening and was very tired on her way to school the next morning.

The driver and a passenger in the Ford reported possible injuries following the crash. They were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

5 of the 6 cars involved had to be towed, as only one was still drivable following the crash.

