Ron DeSantis to have meet and greet in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will head to two Iowa cities this Thursday.

DeSantis will head to Union Station Sports Bar and Grill in Cedar Rapids in the afternoon before traveling west to Lincoln’s Pub in Council Bluffs.

Thursday, December 7, 2023 @ 12:00 p.m. CST

Cedar Rapids Meet and Greet with Special Guest Gov. Ron DeSantis

VENUE - Union Station Sports Bar & Grill (1724 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404)

DOORS OPEN - 11:30 a.m. CST

EVENT BEGINS - 12:00 p.m. CST

Thursday, December 7, 2023 @ 5:30 p.m. CST

Council Bluffs Meet and Greet with Special Guest Gov. Ron DeSantis

VENUE - Lincoln’s Pub (157 W Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503)

DOORS OPEN - 5:00 p.m. CST

EVENT BEGINS - 5:30 p.m. CST

Anyone interested in reserving tickets can find them at the link here.

