Ron DeSantis to have meet and greet in Cedar Rapids
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will head to two Iowa cities this Thursday.
DeSantis will head to Union Station Sports Bar and Grill in Cedar Rapids in the afternoon before traveling west to Lincoln’s Pub in Council Bluffs.
Thursday, December 7, 2023 @ 12:00 p.m. CST
Cedar Rapids Meet and Greet with Special Guest Gov. Ron DeSantis
- VENUE - Union Station Sports Bar & Grill (1724 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404)
- DOORS OPEN - 11:30 a.m. CST
- EVENT BEGINS - 12:00 p.m. CST
Thursday, December 7, 2023 @ 5:30 p.m. CST
Council Bluffs Meet and Greet with Special Guest Gov. Ron DeSantis
- VENUE - Lincoln’s Pub (157 W Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503)
- DOORS OPEN - 5:00 p.m. CST
- EVENT BEGINS - 5:30 p.m. CST
Anyone interested in reserving tickets can find them at the link here.
