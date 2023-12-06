Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Ron DeSantis to have meet and greet in Cedar Rapids

Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will head to two Iowa cities this...
Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will head to two Iowa cities this Thursday.(KTIV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will head to two Iowa cities this Thursday.

DeSantis will head to Union Station Sports Bar and Grill in Cedar Rapids in the afternoon before traveling west to Lincoln’s Pub in Council Bluffs.

Thursday, December 7, 2023 @ 12:00 p.m. CST

Cedar Rapids Meet and Greet with Special Guest Gov. Ron DeSantis

  • VENUE - Union Station Sports Bar & Grill (1724 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404)
  • DOORS OPEN - 11:30 a.m. CST
  • EVENT BEGINS - 12:00 p.m. CST

Thursday, December 7, 2023 @ 5:30 p.m. CST

Council Bluffs Meet and Greet with Special Guest Gov. Ron DeSantis

  • VENUE - Lincoln’s Pub (157 W Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503)
  • DOORS OPEN - 5:00 p.m. CST
  • EVENT BEGINS - 5:30 p.m. CST

Anyone interested in reserving tickets can find them at the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
2 Quad Cities 18-year-olds among the people killed in Cedar Rapids crash
Multiple people injured in Cedar Rapids apartment fire
One dead, three injured following fire at Cedar Rapids apartment
Actor Jason Sudeikis and WNBA player Sue Bird showed up to watch the game.
Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, visits Caitlin Clark, Iowa women’s basketball team
Billie Mosier, 23, of Ida Grove, has been charged with one count of child endangerment...
Iowa woman charged in death of 3-year-old son

Latest News

Top Stories: December 5th, 2023
Top Stories: December 5th, 2023
Roughly 75 cats were rescued from a condemned home on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids...
75 cats rescued from Cedar Rapids home; rescuers say trap-neuter-return programs could prevent similar situations
Cedar Rapids Curling Club sliding to new heights with U.S. Curling Championships bronze medal
Cedar Rapids Curling Club sliding to new heights with U.S. Curling Championships bronze medal
Dubuque County awarded childcare wage enhancement grant
Dubuque County awarded childcare wage enhancement grant
NameDrop allows users to easily swap contact information
‘There’s been a lot of misconceptions’ - Looking into new ‘NameDrop’ feature on iPhone update