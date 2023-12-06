Person killed in Clarksville home fire

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday at approximately 12:50 pm, emergency crews responded to the 30500 block of 150th St for a report of a house fire.

Officials were on the scene for roughly 6 hours at the time of the call. They say there was one fatality. Officials have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

The house is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is set to conduct an autopsy on the victim.

