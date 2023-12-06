Show You Care
A partly cloudy sky expected Wednesday with rain and snow possible this weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Sunshine is outside the window in Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday through Friday

This afternoon we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs rising into the low to mid 40s. Winds this afternoon will also be a bit high with gusts over 20 possible. This will cause wind chills to only reach the mid 30s.  The overnight hours will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky and  lows dropping into the 20s and 30s. We’ll have much warmer temperatures on Thursday and Friday with above normal highs in the mid 50s.

A partly cloudy sky expected Wednesday with rain and snow possible this weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Friday Night through the Weekend

Our next chance for precipitation looks to occur Friday night and into Saturday morning as a low-pressure system travels into the Midwest. For now, rain is expected Friday night which could transition into snow on Saturday. Since this potential system is still several days away, you will want to check back for updates to the forecast. After the low pressure system moves east, high temperatures will cool back into the 30s for Sunday and next week.

A partly cloudy sky expected Wednesday with rain and snow possible this weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

