Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash

Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 pm, emergency crews responded to the intersection of M Avenue and 190th Street for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Details are sparse, but multiple ambulances and a helicopter were seen at the site, assisting crews with injured persons.

KCRG-TV9 will provide more information as it becomes available.

