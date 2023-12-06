Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 pm, emergency crews responded to the intersection of M Avenue and 190th Street for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Details are sparse, but multiple ambulances and a helicopter were seen at the site, assisting crews with injured persons.

KCRG-TV9 will provide more information as it becomes available.

