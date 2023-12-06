Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 pm, emergency crews responded to the intersection of M Avenue and 190th Street for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
Details are sparse, but multiple ambulances and a helicopter were seen at the site, assisting crews with injured persons.
KCRG-TV9 will provide more information as it becomes available.
