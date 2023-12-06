Show You Care
More than 90 Democrats vote present rather than take side as House passes condemnation of antisemitism

The Ukraine-Israel funding plan is in a stalemate due to fighting in Congress. (CNN, RADIO FREE EUROPE, RADIO LIBERTY, THE WHITE HOUSE, SENATE TV)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - The House of Representatives took a stand against antisemitism on Tuesday.

The House passed a resolution condemning antisemitism in the United States and globally.

The vote was 311 for and 14 against.

However, more than 90 Democratic members voted present instead of casting an up or down vote.

Several Jewish lawmakers including New York Congressman Jerry Nadler and Dan Goldman and Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin urged their colleagues to vote present.

They labeled the Republican backed measure a partisan attempt to score political points. And introduced their own resolution on Monday that called on members to support the Biden administration’s national strategy to counter anti-Semitism.

