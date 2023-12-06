Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Many come out to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in La Crosse

By Dashal Mentzel
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 25th straight year, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has made it’s annual stop in La Crosse.

The train travels around the country, supporting local food pantries.

“I think this time of year, everybody is in the holiday spirit. It’s to remember that we need to support our local food pantries and the need is great and here we all come together to help everybody,” says Explore La Crosse director of finance, Michelle Hoch.

Hoch says the train and community provide plenty of donations every year.

“We bring in hundreds of pounds of food and and monetary donations in the thousands of dollars. It’s wonderful to see that everybody sees that there is a need and is willing to help our neighbors,” says Hoch.

Hoch also says many people come from all over the coulee region every year to see the train.

“It’s amazing. We get people from all over the area. What surprises me is because we have the last stop of the evening, it’s nice to see so many people come out on a night like this is beautiful. We have people on the bridge, the overpass here and on both sides of the tracks tonight,” says Hoch.

Ronesha Evans of La Crosse, appreciates that the train brings family and friends together for a night of fun.

“We’re out here with the family, enjoying the Christmas train and the Christmas spirit. Anybody who sees this train gets lifted up in spirit. I promise you, kids, adults, it doesn’t matter. Everyone gets lifted up in spirit. It’s as simple as that,” says Evans.

Even though the train showed up in La Crosse late in the evening, it didn’t stop people from coming out and enjoying it in the spirit of the holidays.

After La Crosse, the train made stops in Minnesota before making it’s final stop of the day today in Mason City, Iowa. The train will make it’s final stop in Gleichen, Alberta on December 19th.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th Street NE for a...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Motorcyclist injured after crash near Ellis Blvd

Latest News

New video from Cedar Rapids firefighters shows crews breaking windows and rescuing people...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire
November's higher than normal temperatures have made it difficult for businesses reliant on...
Warmer temperatures creates challenges for winter-based business
November's higher than normal temperatures have made it difficult for businesses reliant on...
Warmer temperatures creates challenges for winter-based business
November's higher than normal temperatures have made it difficult for businesses reliant on...
Warmer temperatures impacting Sundown Mountain Ski Resort in Dubuque
New data shows people's favorite Christmas movies by state.
Favorite Christmas movies in Iowa