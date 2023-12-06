Show You Care
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport

By Kyle Bales
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sean Hannity hosted a town hall with former president Donald Trump at the RiverCenter in Davenport Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of potential voters lined up outside the Davenport RiverCenter hours before a recorded town hall that started at 4 p.m. but aired at 8 p.m. on the Fox News Channel.

“I think one of the biggest things he did was he transformed the Judiciary. I think that has to be one of the most long-lasting legacies of Donald Trump,” said one attendee.

“The economy was never better, unemployment was down. We had a border. We don’t have one now,” another attendee said of Trump’s first term as president.

Several potential voters waiting in line before the town hall said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be their second choice if Trump is not the nominee. However, for now, Trump remains number one.

“I thought that it would be a Trump-DeSantis ticket all the way. But they started to go out each other and I just think Trump is proven, and I think in four years it’ll be DeSantis’ turn,” said an attendee.

Not everyone near the RiverCenter Tuesday was there to show their support for the former president.

“Biden wants democracy, [Trump] does not. He wants ‘Trumpism,’ which is very scary to me, personally,” said a protestor.

Some attendees who proclaimed support for the former president say there are areas they believe he can improve in.

“I believe he needs to be more forward-looking. Obviously, nobody liked 2020, but we move on and charge forward,” said an attendee.

The town hall, which was not open to the press, aired at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the Fox News Channel.

After the event, the former president stopped at Front Street Brewery in downtown Davenport.

The next Republican debate will be held Wednesday night; Trump is not expected to participate.

