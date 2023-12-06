Hawkeyes DeJean, Higgins, Taylor earn All-American and AP All-Big Ten honors

Show You Care
Cooper DeJean, leading the Big Ten in interceptions, does everything for the Hawkeyes(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes Cooper DeJean, Jay Higgins and Tory Taylor are being recognized for their 2023 season.

In a press release on Wednesday, the university said DeJean, Higgins and Taylor were named Associated Press All-Big Ten selections, and they were also named to All-America teams by CBS and/or The Athletic.

Sebastian Castro was also named to the AP’s second team All-Big Ten.

DeJean was also named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, while Taylor is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award. He was a first-team honoree by The Athletic and CBS.

DeJean, an Odebolt, Iowa native, ranks second on the team in interceptions and third in pass break-ups this season. He played 388 snaps this season without giving up a touchdown before suffering a season ending injury.

Higgins, recognized for the second team All-American by CBS, led the Big Ten in tackles this season, with 155. That’s third-most nationally.

Tory Taylor, a fan favorite, broke Iowa’s single season punting yardage record for a third consecutive season this year, and his 281 punts is the most of any Hawkeye. He was a first-team honoree by The Athletic and a unanimous first-team selection by CBS.

Taylor announced earlier this month that he plans to forego his final year of college to head to the NFL after this season.

