Dubuque County awarded childcare wage enhancement grant

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The need for childcare in Dubuque County has become dire. Specifically, infant care has become almost impossible for new parents to find.

“The waitlist, in some cases, depending on the day you call, it can be over a year. And that is an incredible impediment to a family,” said Greater Dubuque Development Director of Workforce Programming Nic Hockenberry.

But the issue isn’t a lack of childcare, it’s a lack of childcare workers staying in the field.

One childcare expert says a lack of funding is often the reason behind low retention rates.

“In order for us to pay our staff more, we have to charge our families more, and therein comes the pinch. So a lot of people leave the field because they just can’t make enough money,” said Dubuque YMCA Executive Director of Childcare and Social Services Deb Gustafson.

But a new grant funded by the State of Iowa and local employers, worth over half a million dollars, will allow childcare businesses to offer sign-on and retention bonuses to their staff, and might even allow them to pay higher wages.

Hockenberry says this investment isn’t just into childcare, it’s an investment in workers, too.

“We all are carrying our children with us, whether it’s in our mind or actually when we’re going into the workforce. And if we have a stable childcare provider who can help us, that only benefits the businesses and the community as well to be more productive,” said Hockenberry.

However, the grant money coming from the state equating to $560,000, will only be available for use for a year. Meaning this time next year, Dubuque County might not be able to offer such comprehensive benefits, unless they’re able to rally local employers to contribute more money.

