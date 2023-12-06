Cedar Rapids Curling Club sliding to new heights with U.S. Curling Championships bronze medal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cael Tesch went all in on the Cedar Rapids Curling Club when it started in 2012.

“I got interested back in the 2010 Olympics and there wasn’t a curling club around. I saw that they were starting on here. The first moment I stepped on the ice I loved it,” said Tesch. “It looks athletic, and yet strategy, trying to make those precise shots. It just hooked me immediately.”

The members of the club say curling is ‘easy to learn and hard to master.’

“You can edge out a stone and score by just millimeters,” said club member Parker Abbott.

“You want to communicate on every shot, and to do it as precisely as possible is really exhilarating.” said club member Greg Schmitt.

Curling is a sport that takes some real athleticism and physical endurance.

“Walking on ice is one thing. We always warn everybody when they’re stepping on the ice, you’re stepping onto a slippery surface,” said Abbott. “Over the years of doing this, I’ve gotten really good on getting up on my toes. It’s all about balance.”

You wouldn’t think of Cedar Rapids as a curling hot bed, but they do have some talented curlers in the club. Tesch, Abbott, Greg Schmitt and Stephen Spence won the bronze medal this year at US Curling championships.

“Oh, it was amazing. It was more than we ever hoped,” said Tesch.

The Cedar Rapids Curling club has 75 members, and they hope the publicity of winning the bronze medal can help the club grow.

“Being able to represent the club and take it to this level is really big,” said Abbot.

They host ‘learn-to-curl’ sessions throughout the season. They can be found on their website at cedarrapidscurling.com.

“Come out and try it, get on the ice,” said Spence. “Throw your first stones, see if you feel the rush that we all did when we first got started.”

