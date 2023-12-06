Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Case of murdered Evansdale cousins remains unsolved 11 years after bodies found

It's now been 11 years since the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrisey and Elizabeth Collins were found in Bremer County.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - Tuesday marked 11 years since the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrisey and Elizabeth Collins were found in Bremer County.

More than a decade later, investigators are still searching for the person or people responsible for the abduction and killing. They disappeared in July 2012 while riding their bikes near Meyers lake.

Hunters found their bodies in a remote wildlife park in December that year.

No one has been arrested or charged in the case. Investigators have not released their causes of death to the public. They believe that is information only the killer would know.

Elizabeth’s father, Drew Collins, says he checks in weekly with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

“I can’t think of anything that’s been harder in my life than losing Elizabeth,” Collins said. “You’re trying to make sense out of the something that is very senseless. I look at those little girls and I think, ‘How could any normal human being hurt those little girls?’”

The reward to find the person or persons who murdered Lyric and Elizabeth is now more than $100,000.

Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people injured in Cedar Rapids apartment fire
One dead, three injured following fire at Cedar Rapids apartment
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
2 Quad Cities 18-year-olds among the people killed in Cedar Rapids crash
Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
FILE - Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker walks on the field before an NCAA college...
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker wins Broyles Award as college football’s top assistant coach

Latest News

More than 90 Democrats vote present rather than take side as House passes condemnation of antisemitism
It's now been 11 years since the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrisey and Elizabeth Collins were...
11 years since bodies of Evansdale cousins found in Bremer County
Two teenagers from the Quad Cities were the other victims in a two-car crash that killed four...
2 Quad Cities 18-year-olds among the people killed in Cedar Rapids crash
At least two vehicles were involved in a crash that left multiple people injured in Iowa County.
Multiple people injured in Iowa County crash