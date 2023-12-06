Asbury teen collecting stuffed animals, blankets for hospitalized kids

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa girl is celebrating her sweet sixteen by giving back to others.

Cami Manderscheid from Asbury said, if you added it up all, she’s probably spent months of her young life in the hospital. She said one of things that helped her get through it was her stuffed bear Emma.

“She’s been through everything with me. She’s been to all the hospitals, all the MRIs,” said Cami.

Cami’s “everything” encompasses a lot.

“I’ve had surgery on my left hand, my spine, my foot, and my knees,” she said. “For my spine...it was—there’s a tumor on it, and then that kind of just affected everything else. “

Since starting life in the NICU, it’s been hospital beds and doctor’s appointments throughout Cami’s life. She said little things like Emma made that time a lot more bearable.

“In the hospital, it was really boring because you couldn’t really do much, especially with the surgeries that I had. It was like no weight-bearing, or I couldn’t walk,” said Cami. “From like fourth grade and up, I kind of remember just like, being in bed and I just received little things. And they would always put a smile on my face and make the day better.”

“Five years ago, when Cameron was in the hospital, I have a picture of her holding Emma. And we were talking about it...and she said, ‘Everybody should have an Emma,’” said Tricia Manderscheid, Cami’s mother.

For her eleventh birthday, instead of asking for gifts for herself, Cami had a donation drive and gave 50 blankets and 90 Build-a-Bears to local hospitals for other kids.

It also seems to becoming a trend for her.

“Since I’m turning 16, I thought it’d be fun just to give back again,” said Cami.

Cami is looking to collect stuffed animals and blankets, or cash or gift cards to purchase those items. The goal is to have donations in by Christmas so they can be delivered around the New Year.

“To see her wanting to give it back and help other kids any way she can, it just makes us very proud,” said Tricia.

Cami said she knows how much of impact something like a stuffed animal can have, and she wants to give that little boost to others if she can.

“I feel like there needs to be more positivity in the world, and I feel like giving back just makes everyone happy,” said Cami.

If you would like to donate, Tricia Manderscheid’s handle on Venmo is Tricia-Manderscheid.

You can also contact her at triciamanderscheid@yahoo.com to arrange a drop-off for donations.

