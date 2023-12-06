75 cats rescued from Cedar Rapids home; rescuers say trap-neuter-return programs could prevent similar situations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Roughly 75 cats were rescued from a condemned home on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids Monday. Rescuers say there are still about a dozen cats on the property that need to be trapped.

Rescuers said those cats were found in a house that they estimate has been abandoned for multiple weeks. Inside were more than 80 cats who have been fending for themselves.

“This isn’t a problem that’s been going on for a long time, this is a problem that’s probably started accruing within the last 18 to 24 months,” said Nicki Broderson, a volunteer with Saint Rescue.

Brodersen said that many of the cats rescued Monday were on the younger side. They haven’t been on the property they were found on for very long.

”Adolescent, younger cats, of course they’re some timid or fearful ones, but these aren’t feral cats. These are friendly cats. I mean, you were walking, and they were rubbing against your legs,” said Amanda Rushton, development director of Last Hope Animal Rescue.

The cats were found in a residential neighborhood, concerned neighbors reported the situation, a situation Brodersen says could be avoided.

”Had these people been aware of spay-neuter-return programs, this problem could have been eliminated before it even happened,” Broderson said.

In Cedar Rapids, trap-neuter-return is currently not allowed through city code. The Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is currently trying to add a TNR program so people could be proactive.

”Having these new policies and new city laws written in a community-friendly manner will be a huge asset to the city of Cedar Rapids and it’s community and preventing problems like this from occurring,” Broderson said.

Rescuers say situations like this one put a strain on shelters.

”We really did not have the space, the capacity, the recourses to take care of these animals, but it wasn’t a choice, they needed help,” Rushton said.

For now, the cats will be given medical attention to prepare them adoption, a response to abandonment that rescuers say is becoming more common.

”Rather than due process or following through the system that a lot of rescues and shelters have in place, some people see it as their only option, which certainly isn’t the case,” Rushton said.

