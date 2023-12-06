Show You Care
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the person who died after a fire at an apartment in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

Police said 71-year-old Wasfia Elshennawy, of Cedar Rapids, died after being taken to the hospital for smoke and fire-related injuries.

Crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of 19th Street NE at around 2:13 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department released a video on social media Wednesday showing first responders breaking windows and removing residents from the second and third floors of the apartment.

At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th St. NE for a report of a fire.

Fire crews were able to find all the residents, but the damage forced people out of their homes. Olsen said the fire was accidental, but it was too soon to know where it originated.

