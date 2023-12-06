Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

15-year-old hit and killed by bus while riding bike to school, police say

Police said 15-year-old Jaxon Crabtree was killed when he was hit by a bus while riding his...
Police said 15-year-old Jaxon Crabtree was killed when he was hit by a bus while riding his bike to school.(Stephanie Ryder via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old in Florida was hit by a bus and killed while riding his bike Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Lakeland Police Department said the boy was on his bicycle a few minutes before 7 a.m. when he attempted to cross Pipkin Road on his way to school.

At the same time, the Schools of McKeel Academy school bus driven by a 71-year-old woman was driving down Pipkin Road, and the bus collided with the bicycle.

First responders said they found the 15-year-old unresponsive and began life-saving measures.

WTVT reports the victim was identified as Jaxon Crabtree.

Crabtree was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he died despite the aid of medical professionals.

Police said Crabtree was a student at Central Florida Aerospace Academy.

The Lakeland police chief said the victim’s parents have been notified.

The bus driver stayed on scene and was not injured, according to police. The Lakeland police chief said she did not seem to have been speeding and was “extremely upset” by the crash.

The school bus was carrying eight passengers ranging in age from 8 to 11. These passengers were students who attended the South McKeel Academy and KcKeel Academy Central. None of the passengers were injured.

The road was closed off for about four hours as officials investigated.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover medical bills and funeral expenses. As of Wednesday, it has raised more than $14,000 of its $18,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people injured in Cedar Rapids apartment fire
One dead, three injured following fire at Cedar Rapids apartment
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
2 Quad Cities 18-year-olds among the people killed in Cedar Rapids crash
Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
FILE - Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker walks on the field before an NCAA college...
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker wins Broyles Award as college football’s top assistant coach

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden signs order on funding, support Indigenous lacrosse team in 2028 Olympics
FILE - Norman Lear, executive producer of the Pop TV series "One Day at a Time," poses for a...
Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Man charged with capital murder after 6 dead and 3 wounded in wide trail of separate attacks in Texas
Make-A-Wish is hoping to spark hope this month with the debut of The Holiday Wish Line, a...
Make-A-Wish kids spark joy with motivational hotline this holiday season
M Avenue and 190th Street
Three people taken to the hospital after Iowa County crash