Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Tanager Place LGBTQ+ Youth Center to hold its largest "Tis the Season of Love" event

It's an event that raises money for LGBTQ youth services in Cedar Rapids.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Tanger Place’s LGBTQ+ Youth Center is hosting its 4th annual “Tis the Season of Love” event.

Reverend Melanie Van Weelden and Iris Strong of the First Congregational United Church of Christ made one of the 35 wreaths for the annual event. Each wreath was uniquely decorated: some in bows and ornaments, others with banned books to send a message, but all of them were being auctioned to raise money for the Youth Center.

“This place gives them all kinds of things that they can do here in a safe place where they can be with their community,” said Reverand Weelden.

Lori Ampey said this year’s event is the largest they’ve put together. She estimated it would raise more than twice the amount of money as last year. She said this time of year can be tough for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Some kids are faced with having to go to families that aren’t really supportive,” she said.

That extra money is something Ampey believed would be even more crucial now after lawmakers passed new laws the LGBTQ+ community said would hurt queer youth. It’s something Mars Zinski said they’ve seen firsthand.

“I use a name that isn’t what is on ‘infinite campus’ and ‘power schools’,” said Zinski. “I’m very fortunate to be out to my parents, but I have seen friends face backlash at home because they weren’t ready to come out.”

Zinski said that was the reason it was so important to have a safe place like the Youth Center for friends to have a place to be themselves.

“We can just be out and proud around people who feel the exact same way we do,” said Zinski.

Bidding on the wreaths takes place up until the luncheon event on Saturday. People can also place bids here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

