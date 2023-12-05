Show You Care
Slick spots and stretches tonight, more snow later this week.

By Joe Winters
Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light rain/snow chance moves across the state tonight.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Some scattered slick spots and stretches are possible where the snow falls. Overall amounts look to be 0.5″ or less. Warming conditions then take over for the rest of the week as 40s and 50s are likely for highs starting on Wednesday. We continue to track a chance for rain and snow this weekend.

Weekend Storm
Weekend Storm(KCRG)

This could certainly affect any travel plans, so stay up to date on the latest First Alert forecast. Have a great night!

