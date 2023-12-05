Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

‘A senseless act’: 9-year-old girl shot and killed while sleeping on couch, police say

Police Chief Paul Prine said Tuesday there were several children inside the home when the incident happened.
By Mike Brantley and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl is dead after shots were fired overnight into a home in Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The girl who was killed was sleeping on a couch when she was struck by gunfire.

Police Chief Paul Prine said Tuesday there were several children inside the home on Rhett Drive, near Zeigler Boulevard when the incident happened.

Police said they believe multiple people were involved in the shooting and that it is likely related to gang activity.

Prine called the crime “a senseless act.”

“It ain’t just this family that’s got to grieve,” the chief said. “This entire community is going to grieve.”

Prine sent a message to those responsible for the shooting. He advised anyone responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in.

He said to them, “It would be far better for you to do that today than for us to have to come looking for you.”

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
Actor Jason Sudeikis and WNBA player Sue Bird showed up to watch the game.
Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, visits Caitlin Clark, Iowa women’s basketball team
Billie Mosier, 23, of Ida Grove, has been charged with one count of child endangerment...
Iowa woman charged in death of 3-year-old son
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
(Photos by: Last Hope Animal Rescue)
Nearly 100 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Speaker Mike Johnson said he believes they have the votes for formal impeachment inquiry into...
Speaker Johnson expresses confidence in Biden impeachment probe vote
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
‘It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’: Darius Rucker honored with Hollywood star
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Cause sought of explosion that leveled a home as police tried to serve a warrant
Former baseball manager Jim Leyland responds to questions during a news conference announcing...
Former Clinton baseball manager elected to Baseball Hall of Fame