Four injured, one in critical condition following fire at Cedar Rapids apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:19 pm, emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th St. NE for a report of a fire.

Officials say that the smoke was concentrated in the middle of the building. The extent of the damage to the building is unknown at this time, but investigators expect heavy smoke and water damage.

Witnesses reported people were trapped and climbing/jumping out of windows in order to escape.

Four individuals are being treated for injuries. Officials say one of those individuals is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

TV9 has crews at the scene. We will provide more details as they become available.

