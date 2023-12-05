Quiet today, warm to end the week, and a chance for snow this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seasonal temperatures are with us today and tomorrow, but a brief burst of unseasonably warm temperatures moves in for the end of the week ahead of our next chance for wintry precipitation.

Look for another gray, cloudy day ahead with seasonal temperatures. Highs climb to the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds will be a bit noticeable at times, gusting 15-25 mph.

Highs today will be in the 30s & 40s (KCRG)

Tonight, clouds begin to break up a bit, becoming partly cloudy tomorrow with similar temperatures. Unseasonably warm weather awaits us late this week as highs climb to the mid-50s Thursday and Friday with continued quiet weather otherwise.

This won’t be long-lived though, our next system is set to move in overnight Friday into the weekend with rain and snow possible. It is still too early to talk totals as the track of this storm could still change substantially. That said, this could impact weekend travel plans, so stay up to date with the latest over the next few days as we fine-tune the forecast.

Weekend Storm (KCRG)

