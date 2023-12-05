Potential mail scam sent to several Cedar Rapids residents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Sue Humphry of Cedar Rapids got an usual letter in the mail, she knew something was off. An organization called the National Police Association is claiming to support increased police patrol within the city.

“It was talking about broken window policing or quality of life policing,” said Humphrey. “And I thought, what’s going on? So I cut to the chase and went to the back page and they wanted donations.”

And they were asking for anything from $5 to $1,000.

“I did call the police department, got a captain that was on duty that day, and he said this is nothing that the Cedar Rapids Police Department sanctions, you know, they don’t accept things like that,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey says not everyone will fact check on something like this. She wants to warn others that might receive the letter to look into it’s validity.

A check of the organization on the better business bureau website created even more red flags.

“They have an F rating from us, they have a warning on their report so that consumers know to not waste their money with an organization that lacks transparency,” said Chris Coleman with the Better Business Bureau. “Usually they don’t get away with it for very long, but they do skirt the ethics that we have as a community and as a state, and the allude law enforcement officers.”

