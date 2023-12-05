Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Name released for first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, Grandstand tickets sold out

KCRG-TV9 Morning News update
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The first NASCAR Cup Series Race coming to Iowa has officially been named the “Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol.”

Iowa Corn, the entitlement partner for the race, announced the name in a press release saying Grandstand tickets and camping have sold out.

It’ll be the first NASCAR Cup series at Iowa Speedway, in Newton, Iowa. The race is set for June 16, 2024.

NASCAR will also bring its Xfinity series to Iowa Speedway that weekend. Tickets are still available for that event.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
Billie Mosier, 23, of Ida Grove, has been charged with one count of child endangerment...
Iowa woman charged in death of 3-year-old son
Actor Jason Sudeikis and WNBA player Sue Bird showed up to watch the game.
Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, visits Caitlin Clark, Iowa women’s basketball team
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
(Photos by: Last Hope Animal Rescue)
Nearly 100 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

An Iowa Hawkeye logo is seen on a basketball before an NCAA college basketball game between...
Zach Edey powers No. 4 Purdue past Iowa, 87-68
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, December 4th, 2023
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, December 4th, 2023
Actor Jason Sudeikis and WNBA player Sue Bird showed up to watch the game.
Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, visits Caitlin Clark, Iowa women’s basketball team