Name released for first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, Grandstand tickets sold out

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The first NASCAR Cup Series Race coming to Iowa has officially been named the “Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol.”

Iowa Corn, the entitlement partner for the race, announced the name in a press release saying Grandstand tickets and camping have sold out.

It’ll be the first NASCAR Cup series at Iowa Speedway, in Newton, Iowa. The race is set for June 16, 2024.

NASCAR will also bring its Xfinity series to Iowa Speedway that weekend. Tickets are still available for that event.

