Mid-Prairie bus drivers give over $1,000 to family in need

By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - For years, Mid-Prairie’s Director of Transportation, Teresa Hartley, has led her team in efforts to give back to the Mid-Prairie Community. With one family in need this holiday season, they were all able to give back in a big way.

“We decided as a crew that we would adopt a family, so we have a family of three that we have adopted and we just had a great turnout when it came to that,” said Hartley.

Just 18 bus drivers raised more than $1,000 for that one family.

“It’s just a family that went through a real rough time this year, and that just made it easy,” said Mid-Prairie Schools Bus Driver Todd Troyer.

As the people who first greet students at the start of the school day, bus drivers often get to know the children, families and neighborhoods well.

“Sometimes bus drivers get put on the back burner, we don’t seem as important as other people in the district, but I think that it’s come around and we’re being appreciated a lot more,” said Mid-Prairie Schools Bus Driver Kathy Miller.

That personal understanding nurtures respect - in both directions.

“Just knowing that there’s people in the community that are thinking about them, caring about them so they don’t feel so alone,” said Troyer.

