Man sentenced in attempted murder of Cedar Rapids Police Officer

Brandon Lee Nelson fired a gun at two officers when they stopped him for for erratic driving.
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted of attempted murder in a 2022 shooting involving Cedar Rapids Police Officers was sentenced this afternoon to 62 years in prison. Brandon Lee Nelson fired a gun at two officers when they stopped him for erratic driving.

In September, 23-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson was convicted on 13 counts... including the attempted murder of a police officer.

In July of 2022, Cedar Rapids Police officers pulled Nelson over just before four in the morning. His attorneys say what happened next was Nelson’s hope to be killed by responding officers.

Officers say they pulled him over after he was driving erratically. Police say Nelson pulled out a gun and shot at officers. In the exchange, Nelson was shot.

No officers were injured. Officers who responded that night were at the sentencing hearing today with one officer saying she left the force due to trauma from the incident.

”I was now scared of this job. He did that to me. Brandon, you caused my trauma. Through the last year and a half I have canceled various trips to focus on my health, my PTSD, I’ve taken days off work, which Brandon, you’ve caused,” said retired Cedar Rapids Police Officer Blair Cavin.

Nelson addressed the court himself today, saying he takes responsibility for some, but not all, of the things that happened that night.

”There’s only a few things that I don’t take responsibility that night, one being the attempt on Officer Jenatscheck. I never even meant for that gun to go off and I wish it never happened, but it did,” Nelson said.

The defense argued Nelson’s plan that night was to commit suicide by cop.

The judge said that Nelson’s prior charges, along with his alcohol and mental health challenges., warrant the 62-year prison sentence because the judge says Nelson still poses a risk to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

