Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Iowan says fewer Santas stepping up during the holidays

Santa Claus is running into some trouble this holiday season.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Santa Claus is running into some trouble this holiday season.

Fewer people are signing up to help him, to help find out who’s been bad and good.

For years now, Todd Eagleston has helped Santa out by volunteering to ask Iowa kids what they want for Christmas.

He says this time around, there are fewer people stepping up to put on Santa’s signature red suit.

Eagleston says he’s one of three Santa helpers in Marshalltown.

That’s creating an overwhelming workload this holiday season that extends far beyond Iowa.

