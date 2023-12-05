Iowa City winter shelter now open

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Shelter House’s Winter Shelter, located at 340 Southgate Ave, is officially open for the cold season.

The shelter is open for people seven days a week from December through March.

The shelter can house people from 5:00 pm - 7:00 am. Officials say guests should arrive before 11:00 pm.

Call 319-351-0326 to inquire about availability.

The emergency shelter (429 Southgate Ave) is still open as well. Guests arriving at the Emergency Shelter, 429 Southgate Ave., after 11 p.m. will be able to sleep in overflow in the lobby. If you are seeking emergency shelter, call (319) 351-0326

