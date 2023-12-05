Show You Care
Hawkeyes quarterback Joey Labas enters transfer portal

Iowa quarterback Joey Labas (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Indiana,...
Iowa quarterback Joey Labas (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Joey Labas has entered the transfer portal, The Athletic reports.

Labas has been at Iowa since 2021. His only start came in the Hawkeyes’ victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in 2022.

Labas threw for 139 yards and a touchdown in that game.

The Hawkeyes win 21-0 to get revenge for last year's bowl loss.

Hawkeyes defensive tackle Anterio Thompson announced on Monday he was also entering the transfer portal.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Thompson thanked the Iowa coaching staff and Hawkeye fans for welcoming him and letting him be a part of the program. He enters the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.

Spencer Petras also entered the transfer portal and announced on X he has committed to Utah State.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

