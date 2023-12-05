Data shows no sign of decrease in charges for Cedar Rapids students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday night, members of the Cedar Rapids Police Department shared statistics with the city’s Public Safety and Youth Services Committee. While the numbers were improving when it came to violent crime throughout the city, they didn’t show any progress when it came to policing inside Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) schools.

“Overall, violent crime trended well against 2022, down almost 9% at this point,” said Interim Cedar Rapids Police Chief Tom Jonker.

He added that from November 2021 – November 2022, there were 115 shots fired incidents. From November 2022 to last month, there were 76. That’s a 34% decrease.

City Council member Dale Todd said reducing gun violence has been a priority for the Council for the past four or five years.

“You don’t see a return on that investment right away, but I think we’re starting to see this,” said Todd.

It was a different story, though, when it comes to policing in CRCSD schools.

Since August, there have been 8 diversions in CRCSD. Diversions are a way to discipline offenders under 18 without sending them into the formal criminal justice process.

City leaders have stated their goal is more diversions and fewer charges.

There have been 34 charges in CRCSD since August. There were 63 charges for the entire 2022-23 school year.

“You’re going to ask me ‘Why? Why that many? And why weren’t they diversions?’ My answer to that is the seriousness of the crimes that are being committed,” said Cedar Rapids Police Capt. Charlie Fields.

Fields said the department is working to have better intelligence about the school environment. A new pilot program with the school district starts later this month—officials will meet each Monday to talk about what happened over the weekend and how it might affect the school week.

When pressed on whether SROS are able to divert more situations, Fields said some actions are so egregious that diversion isn’t appropriate or respectful to the victim.

“I can’t give you a hard answer on that because I don’t know what the situation is going to be,” said Fields. “It’s behavior driven by what the students are doing.”

