Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Data shows no sign of decrease in charges for Cedar Rapids students

Data shows no sign of decrease in charges for Cedar Rapids students
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday night, members of the Cedar Rapids Police Department shared statistics with the city’s Public Safety and Youth Services Committee. While the numbers were improving when it came to violent crime throughout the city, they didn’t show any progress when it came to policing inside Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) schools.

“Overall, violent crime trended well against 2022, down almost 9% at this point,” said Interim Cedar Rapids Police Chief Tom Jonker.

He added that from November 2021 – November 2022, there were 115 shots fired incidents. From November 2022 to last month, there were 76. That’s a 34% decrease.

City Council member Dale Todd said reducing gun violence has been a priority for the Council for the past four or five years.

“You don’t see a return on that investment right away, but I think we’re starting to see this,” said Todd.

It was a different story, though, when it comes to policing in CRCSD schools.

Since August, there have been 8 diversions in CRCSD. Diversions are a way to discipline offenders under 18 without sending them into the formal criminal justice process.

City leaders have stated their goal is more diversions and fewer charges.

There have been 34 charges in CRCSD since August. There were 63 charges for the entire 2022-23 school year.

“You’re going to ask me ‘Why? Why that many? And why weren’t they diversions?’ My answer to that is the seriousness of the crimes that are being committed,” said Cedar Rapids Police Capt. Charlie Fields.

Fields said the department is working to have better intelligence about the school environment. A new pilot program with the school district starts later this month—officials will meet each Monday to talk about what happened over the weekend and how it might affect the school week.

When pressed on whether SROS are able to divert more situations, Fields said some actions are so egregious that diversion isn’t appropriate or respectful to the victim.

“I can’t give you a hard answer on that because I don’t know what the situation is going to be,” said Fields. “It’s behavior driven by what the students are doing.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the sideline during the first half of the Big Ten...
Iowa to play Tennessee in Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
Traffic Pattern Changes
Traffic Pattern Changes in Coralville

Latest News

It's an event that raises money for LGBTQ youth services in Cedar Rapids.
Tanager Place LGBTQ+ Youth Center to hold its largest "Tis the Season of Love" event
Top Stories: December 4th, 2023
Top Stories: December 4th, 2023
Brandon Lee Nelson fired a gun at two officers when they stopped him for for erratic driving.
Man sentenced in attempted murder of Cedar Rapids Police Officer
Potential mail scam sent to several Cedar Rapids residents
Potential mail scam sent to several Cedar Rapids residents