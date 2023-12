DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music artist Gabby Barrett is coming to Rhythm City Casino next year.

The performance will be at the Event Center at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2024.

Ticket presale starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and general ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.