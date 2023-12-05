Show You Care
Bremer County man sentenced to prison for sex abuse

Tracy Buchholz
Tracy Buchholz(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 4th, a 52-year-old man from Bremer County was sentenced to 14 years in prison on sex abuse charges.

According to court documents, Tracy Buchholz of Tripoli was charged after investigators connected him with two separate incidents involving separate victims. Officials say the incidents occurred in April and May of 2022.

Buchholz pled guilty to both cases in August 2023, after approximately 80% of the jury trial was complete.

The judge sentenced him to a total of 4 years in prison (2 for each case to run consecutively). The judge also ruled that after the completion of his 4-year sentence, Buchholz must also serve a 10-year special sentence and parole.

Buchholz will also have to pay the victims restitution, register as a sex offender, and be required to submit a DNA sample.

