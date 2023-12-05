Show You Care
2 Quad Cities 18-year-olds among the people killed in Cedar Rapids crash

KCRG-TV9 Morning News update
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the other two people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids on Friday night.

Police said 18-year-old Casey Krager, of Davenport, and 18-year-old Carter Cooper, of Bettendorf, died in the crash that happened just before 10 p.m. on C Street Southwest near Edison Road.

Buruk Mehari, 13, an eighth grader at Prairie Point Middle School, and his mother, 52-year-old Ruth Zewde Tekeste, were identified on Monday. A GoFundMe said Buruk and his mother Ruth Zewde Tekeste moved to Cedar Rapids from Cairo, Egypt in 2014.

All four people died at the scene of the crash.

Police have not said how the crash happened. It remains under investigation.

